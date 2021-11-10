Arab Coalition forces intercepts explosives laden drone, 3 ballistic missiles and boat targeting Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone targeting Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia. The drone was launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Royal Arabian Saudi Air Defence Forces destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by the Iran supported rebels targeting Jazan in Saudi Arabia. The Coalition forces also destroyed a booby-trapped boat near Hodaidah in Yemen. The forces said that at least 110 rebels were killed in an attack in Sirva Al Jouf near Magrib city in Yemen.

The Houthi rebels are conducting continuous attack targeting Saudi Arabia with explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats. They started targeting Saudi Arabia as the country interfered in the civil war in Yemen.

The Houthi rebels launched a civil war against the government in Yemen in 2014 and captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. Till now, more than 100,000 civilians have been killed in the civil war.