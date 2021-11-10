Bengal minister Subrata Saha attacked by mob; Probe underway

Baharampur: West Bengal minister Subrata Saha was attacked on Wednesday evening by a mob in Murshidabad district, shortly after he met family members of an accident victim. The mob threw bricks at his vehicle, damaging its window glass, however, the Trinamool Congress leader escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred when the Minister of state for food processing and horticulture was coming out of the house of an accident victim at Barua area. A senior IPS officer said that the police personnel who were present there escorted him out safely, adding that the motive of attack was not clear. ‘It is not clear why he was targeted but a meeting of his party was going on in a nearby place and those present there attacked him. We have started an investigation into the matter’, the IPS officer said.