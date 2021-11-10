BJP wins hands down bagging 112 seats out of 334 in Tripura civic polls .

Agartala: The ruling BJP won 112 of the 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 19 other urban local bodies in Tripura. This was announced by the state Election Commission

Monday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations, and the date of scrutiny had been fixed on November 5. The EC official said that 36 including 15 candidates of the opposition CPI-M, 4 of Trinamool Congress (TMC), 8 of Congress, 8 of the AIFB, and 7 Independent candidates withdrew their nominations on Monday. There are no opposition candidates in seven urban bodies- Ambassa Municipal Council, Jirania Nagar Panchayat, Mohanpur Municipal Council, Ranirbazar Municipal Council, Bishalgarh Municipal Council, Udaipur Municipal Council and Santirbazar Municipal Council.

785 candidates are now contesting for the 222 remaining seats. The election for Agartala Municipal Corporation, 13 Municipal Councils, and 6 Nagar Panchayats will be held on November 25. This is the first civic body election after BJP’s coming to power in the state in 2018.