Bus collides with truck in Barmer, catches fire; at least 12 dead

Barmer: At least 12 people are reported dead after a private bus collided with a tanker trailer on Barmer-Jodhpur Highway near Bhandiawas in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. Due to the high intensity of collision, the bus was engulfed in flames, delaying rescue operations.

According to a passenger, the bus departed from Balotra at 9:55 am and was on its way to Jodhpur. The accident took place when the tanker, coming from the wrong side of the road, collided with the bus. The bus went up in flames following the collision. Exact figure of the passengers travelling are still unknown as the private bus picked passengers at many places on the way, police said, but is estimated that there were around three dozen passengers during the accident.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to the Barmer district collector and asked him to ensure proper treatment for the injured. ‘I have directed Barmer district collector for relief and rescue measures in the matter of accident between a truck and bus in Barmer. Better to Better treatment will be ensured for those injured in the accident’, Gehlot tweeted.

Barmer district collector Lok Bandhu, SP Deepak Bhargava, Pachpadra MLA Madan Prajapat, minister in-charge Sukhram Vishnoi and others reached the spot .Barmer SP Deepak Bhargava said that the accident impact was severe and many passengers could not get out of the burning bus belonging to a private travel company in Gujarat. There were possibilities of bodies being found in the bus once the rescue teams entered it, the SP said. Eleven burnt bodies were recovered from the spot, and one succumbed to injuries in hospital, he added.

PM Narendra Modi expressed his grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident. Injured persons would be given Rs 50,000 each.