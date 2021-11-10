Centre’s ‘anti-poor’ policies: Congress to launch Jan Jagran Abhiyan from Nov 14

New Delhi: The Congress party has announced that it will be conducting a nationwide mass awareness programme, titled ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’, from November 14 to November 29, to highlight the ‘anti-poor’ policies of the Centre. The new programme has been launched ahead of the up-coming assembly elections in 2022 slated in seven states- Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

‘The people of the country are having a severe and miserable way of life due to policies of the PM Modi led government. In the last two years, we are witnessing a terrible price rise of petrol, diesel and edible oil. INC under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi is fighting against this government. We are holding demonstrations in various parts of the country. We had constituted a committee to highlight the anti-poor policies of the government. We have put forward a plan of action. Congress Working Committee (CWC) has unanimously agreed to this programme’, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said at a press conference.

Venugopal further said, ‘Party workers will hold padyatras, public meetings and raise the voice of the people suffering today due to historic price rise in parts of the country and BJP’s misgovernance’, he added. The Congress General Secretary also pointed out that the winter session of the parliament is also likely to witness the fallout of the policies rolled out by the Centre. ‘This Abhiyan is going to continue till November 29. By that time, the winter session of the parliament is also likely to commence. The pain of the common people by price rise will be reflected there’, party leader announced at the conference.