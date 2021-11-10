Couple gets stuck in flooded Rajasthan dam during their pre-wedding shoot

On Tuesday, a pre-wedding photoshoot went terribly wrong for a couple from Rajasthan when they became trapped under a flowing waterfall and had to be rescued after a three-hour-long exercise.

According to reports, the couple was engulfed by pouring waters during a pre-wedding picture session at the Chulia Falls in the Rawatbhata district of Chittorgarh. The photographer was able to escape and alert the authorities, but his camera was lost in the water. The couple and two others were rescued after a nearly three-hour rescue effort by the police and civil defence squad.

The SHO of the area, Rajaram Gurjar said: ‘The gates of Rana Pratap Sagar Dam were opened on Tuesday morning. As a result, the flow of water intensified in Chulia Falls when Ashish Gupta (29) from Kota and his would be bride Shikha (27) reached the rocks for a pre-wedding shoot. They were accompanied by their friend Himanshu (22) and the girl’s niece Milan (18). All four of them went into the water.’

The water level began to rise as the couple and their guests sat on the rocks taking photographs. The terrified photographer yelled at them to get out of the water, but they refused. All four of them were trapped due to the high tide. The couple is set to tie the knot on December 1.