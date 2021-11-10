Delhi Declaration: 8 nations including India call for open, truly inclusive Govt in Afghanistan

New Delhi: 8 nations including India that participated in the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan adopted the Delhi Declaration on Wednesday, asserting the necessity of forming an open and truly inclusive government in Kabul that represents the will and representation of all sections of Afghanistan. The participants expressed deep concern over the suffering of the people of Afghanistan arising from the security situation in Afghanistan and condemned the terrorist attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul.

National Security Advisers or Secretaries of the Security Council of five Central Asian countries – Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan along with counterparts from Russia and Iran attended the meeting held at New Delhi on Wednesday. The dialogue, which was based on Afghanistan crisis, was chaired by NSA Ajit Doval.

The participant nations reaffirmed strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs. They also stressed that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts. They also recalled the relevant UN Resolutions on Afghanistan, noting that the United Nations has a vital role to play in Afghanistan and that its continued presence in the country must be preserved.

They expressed concern over the deteriorating socio-economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and underlined the need to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. The participants reiterated that humanitarian assistance should be provided in an unimpeded, direct and assured manner to Afghanistan and that the assistance is distributed within the country in a non-discriminatory manner across all sections of the Afghan society.