Department of Health in Abu Dhabi extends late fee exemption period for health insurance

Abu Dhabi: Department of Health (DoH) in Abu Dhabi has extended the late fee exemption period for individual health insurance customers.

The grace period has been extended till January 2, 2022. Customers can enroll in or renew their health insurance schemes without paying late fees. After this date, those who do not get a health cover face a fine of Dh 300 per month, in addition to any penalties accrued prior to the exemption.

The exemption applies to individuals who are self-sponsored. These include domestic workers, dependents and parents.