Devasahayam Pillai to be the first Indian layman to be conferred sainthood

Thiruvananthapuram: Devasahayam Pillai, a Hindu converted to Christianity in the 18th century, will become the become the first lay person from India to be conferred sainthood. Church officials announced on Wednesday that Pope Francis will canonize Blessed Devasahayam Pillai, together with six other Blessed, during a Canonization Mass in St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican on May 15, 2022.

Devasahayam Pillai was born into a Hindu Nair family at Nattalam in Kanyakumari district, which was part of erstwhile Travancore kingdom, on 23 April, 1712. After embracing Christianity in 1745, Pillai took the name ‘Lazarus’ or ‘Devasahayam’ in the local language, meaning ‘God is my help’. ‘While preaching, he particularly insisted on the equality of all people, despite caste differences. This aroused the hatred of the higher classes, and he was arrested in 1749. After enduring increasing hardships, he received the crown of martyrdom when he was shot on 14 January 1752’, a note prepared by the Vatican said. Devasahayam was declared Blessed on December 2, 2012, in Kottar, 300 years after his birth.

The announcement regarding this was made by the Congregation for the Causes of Saints in the Vatican on Tuesday. With the completion of the process, will become the first lay person from India to become a saint, the church added.