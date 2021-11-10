Ever considered using a toilet with 11 others ? It’s possible! Read to know who & why ..

Learning about people and their life from earlier centuries enhances our understanding of the world. As a result, we gain a better understanding of how things used to function before we existed. In the ancient city of Smyrna, which lies within the borders of Izmir in Turkey, archaeologists found a communal toilet used by the actors who performed at the theatre.

According to Akin Ersoy, an archaeologist at Katip Celebi University and head of the excavation team, the toilet was probably installed during a renovation of the theatre in the second century. According to him, it seemed to have been in use for about 300 years. In a statement, the Izmir Metropolitan Municipality said excavations at the ancient site have been ongoing for the last five years. The 2400-year-old theatre provides insight into the social and cultural life of that era.

Ersoy also noted that the toilet had a U-plan seating arrangement – a design more common in Anatolia and western Asia. It was also discovered that twelve to thirteen people could have used the toilet together at the same time. ‘The use of this toilet space by a large number of people also brought socialization. We think that it was used only by artists working in the stage building and performing in the theatre. Because the stage building is closed to the audience,’ said Ersoy. Ersoy explained how the team thought the toilets were used by actors. Since it’s in a closed area, it’s possible to consider it an ‘artist toilet’ – a first for theatres in the Mediterranean.

communal toilet most likely used by actors who performed at the Smyrna Ancient Theatre, which had a seating capacity of twenty thousand. At the ground level, the bench’s front features a U-shaped, 8-10 cm deep water trough where clean water always flowed. The official statement stated that people used a sponge to clean themselves with the flowing water. The toilet holes were shaped like a key lock and the seats were made of wood.