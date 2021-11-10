France going the nuclear way. Prez Macron to promote building nuclear energy reactors. Read on

President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday that France will build new nuclear reactors to help the country reduce its reliance on foreign energy supplies, meet global warming targets and keep prices under control.

Concerns about purchasing power are at the top of opinion polls which were conducted five months ahead of the presidential election, and at a time when energy prices were soaring, Macron said that the decision to build new reactors was critical to keep energy prices reasonable.

‘We are going to restart nuclear reactor construction in our country for the first time in decades and continue to develop renewable energies,’ Macron said in a televised address to the nation.