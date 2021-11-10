Instagram testing Rs 89 monthly subscriptions for exclusive content

Instagram, a Facebook-owned social media platform, has been experimenting with a subscription feature that allows artists to make money. According to Instagram’s iOS App Store listings, the company is getting ready to launch this feature.

Under the ‘In-App Purchases’ section of the Instagram App Store, a new ‘Instagram Subscriptions’ category has been added. According to TechCrunch, Instagram subscriptions cost between $0.99 and $4.99 in the United States. The software is also available on the App Store in India which costs Rs 89 per month. Users may purchase Instagram Badges to showcase creators during live sessions, as well as a new subscription option.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri indicated earlier this year that the company is considering subscriptions on the platform. Instagram Subscriptions are likely to function similarly to Twitter Blue, which allows users to get special tweets and other content. Instagram is also expected to restrict access to some material to subscribers exclusively. Instagram has been experimenting with a similar feature for several months.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who works on subscription-based fan clubs, posts updates on Instagram. A subscribe button on a creator’s profile is being tested by Instagram. Special material, such as articles and live videos, will be available to subscribers. A unique member badge will display next to your username when you DM (direct message) the creator or comment on their posts. This symbol is intended to place a premium on interactions with the author.

Creators will also be able to keep track of their expected revenues, current members and expired memberships. Instagram producers will be able to personalise the name and price of their membership. Fans can also terminate their subscription at any moment.

Instagram is one of the most popular platforms for influencers and artists, and it currently offers a number of revenue-generating options, such as brand collaborations and advertisements. Subscriptions, on the other hand, would directly involve fans, and Instagram’s choices for fan-creator interactions may increase in the future. The most recent revisions suggest to a nearly-completed feature and given the present state of membership prices on the App Store, Instagram might launch this feature soon.