‘Jana Gana Mana’ shoot: Mysuru University students hold protests

Mysuru: The professors and students of Maharaja College in Mysuru protested against the shooting of Malayalam movie ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on the college campus. The students were reportedly unhappy with the movie being shot on campus during working days- Monday and Tuesday.

The movie starring Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu has scenes of court that have been shot at the college during working days. Usually, the university allows shooting on the premises for financial gains. However, the students and lecturers expressed their dissent in granting shooting permission on working days. They claimed that they have no objection to shooting on Sundays or other holidays. The students asserted that they have submitted letters to the university demanding to stop film shooting on working days.

Meanwhile, the Principal refused to respond to the issue, pointing that the granting of permission will not fall under the ambit of the college. University registrar Prof. R Shivappa claimed that the shooting was not carried out by hindering the regular classes, adding that the film shootings were allowed in the campus regardless of the language.

The heritage buildings of Maharaja college is the best-loved location for Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies. The scenes of courts, campuses and government buildings are usually shot at the college. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film ‘Jana Gana Mana’ features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. The film is produed by Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon for their home production banner Prithviraj Productions.