Joju George’s car vandalisation case: 5 Congress leaders get bail

Kochi: Five Congress leaders, including former Kochi mayor Tony Chammany have been granted bail by Ernakulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with Actor Joju George’s car vandalisation case. Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to the accused on two personal sureties and a bond of Rs 50,000. Further, the accused also have to make a deposit of Rs 37,500 each.

Apart from Tony Chammany, Corporation Councilor Manu Jacob, Youth Congress president George V. Jacob, Vyttila Mandalam Congress general secretary Joseph Maliekal, and Youth Congress member Sheriff were obtained bail on Wednesday. There are a total of eight accused in the case.

Four accused, including Tony Chammany, surrendered at a police station on Monday after police booked them for vandalising the actor’s car. The police report also mentioned that Tony Chammany is the first accused in the case.