Kerala CM assures strict action against those who hinder film shooting

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured in Assembly that strict action will be taken against any attempt to infringe the freedom of expression in the state. The Chief Minister pointed out that restraining the film workers from doing their job and attacking them are reflecting the fascist attitude of these criminals, adding that this will not be tolerated at any cost.

‘Violation of the fundamental rights of the people can only be seen as an attack on the constitution of the nation. By assaulting the film crew at their location, the assailants declared that they are not willing to abide by the constitution’, CM answered in the Assembly over the submission of MLA Mukesh.

‘The current aggression against the film industry cannot be simplified as it emerged from personal grudges. The intolerance and the fascist convictions are being surfaced with these incidents’, CM added. He also assured legal protection for the filmmakers and ensured strict actions shall be taken against the troublemakers.