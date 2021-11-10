Kuwait Airways seeks to amend 2014 aircraft order with Airbus

Kuwait Airways Chairman Ali Aldakhan said in a press conference on Tuesday that the Gulf carrier company is in talks with the Airbus to amend a previous order to change the type of aircraft it agreed to buy in a deal announced in 2014.

Later, Ma’an Razoq, the state-owned airline’s chief executive, told the media that the company was looking for aircraft that could operate longer, non-stop flights so it could expand into Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and North America.

In 2014, the airline agreed to buy 25 planes- 10 wide-body A350-900s and 15 narrow-body A320neos. The deal was later expanded to 28 jets in 2018, according to Aldakhan, who did not specify which jets were being swapped. Airbus refused to respond to a request for comment.

Chairman Alda Khan also clarified in the press meet that Kuwait Airways did not receive any financial assistance from the government during the coronavirus pandemic, and later said that the airline aims to achieve a balanced budget by the end of 2025.

According to the chairman, the airline made a profit of five million Kuwaiti dinars ($16.58 million) in September, despite the fact that what was anticipated was a loss of three million dinars ($9.95 million).