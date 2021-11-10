Maruti Suzuki launched updated Celerio: Know the features and price

Mumbai: India’s most popular carmakers Maruti Suzuki has launched its updated version of Celerio. The company claims that the hatchback is the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country. It has a certified mileage of 26.68 kmpl.

Maruti launched Celerio in the Indian market in 2014 and replaced the A-Star. The new updated version is available in 6 colours including two new colours – Solid Fire Red and Speedy Blue along with Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, and Caffeine Brown. It also features a 17.78cm (7 inch) SmartPlay studio infotainment system with smartphone navigation, first in segment engine push start with smart key, Pollen type AC filter, 12 safety features and hill hold assist function.

The new Celerio is powered by the next-gen K-Series K10C Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Stop. The engine is a 1.0-litre unit with MT and AMT gearbox options. It produces 67 bhp and 89 Nm of torque.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in 7 variants and here is the variant wise price:

Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXI MT – Rs 4.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXI MT – Rs 5.63 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXI AMT – Rs 6.13 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXI MT – Rs 5.94 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXI AMT – Rs 6.44 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXI+ MT – Rs 6.44 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXI+ AMT – Rs 6.94 lakh