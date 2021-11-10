‘Mona Lisa’ copy goes under auction for 210,000 Euros in Paris

Tuesday saw the auction of a faithful replica of Da Vinci’s world famous Mona Lisa for a whopping 210,000 Euros at Paris.

The copy, which dates from around 1600 and looks strikingly similar to the original, was expected to fetch 150,000 to 200,000 euros at Artcurial’s auction.

The original, which the French King Francois I purchased from Leonardo in 1518, is housed in the Louvre museum in Paris, where it draws huge crowds to see her enigmatic smile.

In June, a European collector paid 2.9 million euros at Christie’s in Paris for another 17th-century copy of the ‘Mona Lisa,’ setting a new record for a reproduction of the work.

Leonardo’s ‘Salvator Mundi’ was sold for $450 million by Christie’s New York in 2017.

(1 dollar = 0.8655 Euro)