Muslim youth dies in police custody in UP: Cops claim suicide, kin contradicts

Kasganj: A 22-year-old Muslim youth who was summoned for questioning at Kasganj police station in Uttar Pradesh in a kidnapping case, reportedly died in police custody on Tuesday. While police claimed that the deceased strangulated himself using a string from his jacket hood in the washroom of the lock-up, the victim’s family members alleged that he was killed by the jail personnel on duty. A senior police officer said that at least five personnel on duty have been suspended for negligence in the wake of the incident.

‘One Altaf (of Nagla Syed locality) was called for questioning in Kasganj police station in a case related to IPC section 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage) on Tuesday morning’, Rohan Pramod Botre, Kasganj superintendent of police said.

According to Kasganj SP Botre Rohan Pramod (IPS), the victim killed himself using his jacket hood's drawstring when he went to lockup washroom. pic.twitter.com/XmPCcKHEA6 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 9, 2021

‘During interrogation, he requested the policemen to go to the washroom and was allowed to use the washroom inside the lockup. He was wearing a black coloured jacket. He tried to strangulate himself with a string on the (jacket) hood that he tied to the tap of the toilet. When he did not return for some time, the policemen went inside and found him unconscious. He was rushed to the community health centre, Ashok Nagar in Kasganj, where he died’, SP added. Botre further said that the post mortem of the deceased is being conducted, adding that punishment would be meted out in case laxity was found on the part of officers on duty.

Also read: Wife strangled to death: DU assistant professor arrested

Meanwhile, the opposition Samajwadi Party attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led government and termed the incident as another misdeed of UP’s ‘thoko (trigger-happy) police’. ‘In UP, under the patronage of the chief minister, criminals and police are confronting law and order. The guilty policemen should be charged on murder and must be apprehended’, the party tweeted on its official twitter handle.