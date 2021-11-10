Poonam Pandey’s husband arrested for alleged physical assault, actress currently hospitalized

Actress Poonam Pandey was allegedly beaten up by her husband Sam Bombay on Monday. The actress is said to be in a Mumbai hospital, while her husband is being held in custody on charges of physical abuse.

‘The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face’, News agency ANI reported.

This isn’t the first time the actress complained against physical violence from Sam Bombay. Earlier, Poonam filed a report of molestation, assault and threat to life at a police station in Goa, just days after the couple married in September last year. They were on their honeymoon at that time. Later, they reconciled when he was granted bail and Poonam had stated that there is no marriage without its ups and downs. She further said that things were blown out of proportion and the two of them are trying to work out their differences.

Poonam Pandey is well-known for her tumultuous personal life. She rose to prominence after promising to strip if India won the Cricket World Cup in 2011. In the end, India won the World Cup, but the BCCI refused to let Poonam undress. Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was previously sued by the ‘Nasha’ actress. According to the model, Raj‘s firm utilised her content unlawfully long after their contract had expired.