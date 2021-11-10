Rape threat towards cricketer’s daughter: Hyderabad techie detained

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Cyber Cell on Wednesday detained a 23-year-old software engineer in Telangana, on suspicion that he posted disgusting online rape threats targeting the daughter of an Indian cricketer, after her father stood up for his teammate against cyber-attacks. Mumbai police confirmed that the suspect identified as Ramnagesh Alibathini, is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

Twitter handle named ‘Amena @criccrazygirl’ (now-deleted) shared a tweet where the user threatened to rape the Indian player’s daughter. It was initially assumed that @criccrazygirl was a Pakistani bot account, but later Alt News, a fact-check portal found out that the tweet was not posted by any Pakistani user, but an Indian one. The threats posted on social media platforms went viral.

Also read: Pak national arrested along Punjab border under suspicious circumstances

Meanwhile the cricketer’s manager lodged a complaint on November 8, at the West Region, Cyber police station of Mumbai police, and they registered a First Information Report (FIR). The case was registered under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67B (publishing material depicting children in sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act.

The Internet Protocol address of the computer system which was used to post the threat was identified during a technical investigation, after which a police team travelled to Hyderabad to nab the suspect. A statement issued by Mumbai police stated that the suspect has been taken into custody from Telangana’s Sangareddy district, 60km distant from state capital Hyderabad, and is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation.