Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20 against New Zealand

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-man squad on Tuesday, with opener Rohit Sharma succeeding Virat Kohli as India’s Twenty20 captain when they face New Zealand in a three-match Twenty20 series on home grounds later this month.

KL Rahul, another fellow opener, has been named Rohit’s deputy.

Kohli stepped down as captain in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, where India was eliminated in the quarter-finals after two early losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Kohli, along with pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, has been rested against the Kiwis.

The selectors have made several changes to the squad that competed in the United Arab Emirates, including the addition of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel, as well as the removal of all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The first Twenty20 match will be held in Jaipur on November 17, followed by matches in Ranchi on November 19 and Kolkata on November 21.

The team: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd Siraj.