Schools to reopen for classes 6, 7 from November 15

Cuttack: Schools in Odisha will reopen for Classes s 6 and 7 from November 15. Physical classes for first-year postgraduate students will also resume from November 15. This was announced by the Information & Public Relations Department.

The teaching hours will be 9.30 am to 1.00 pm, out of which three hours will be used for education. Students can select physical or virtual classes and attendance will not be compulsory for students in offline classes.

Also Read: 16 dead, thousands displaced in heavy rainfall

Schools in Odisha suspended physical classes since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. Odisha reopened schools for classes 10 and 12 on July 26, for class 11 from October 21 and for class 8 students from October 25 this year.

Meanwhile, the state reported 387 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths on Wednesday. Thus, the overall infection tally reached at 10,44, 428.The death toll climbed to 8,368. Around 2.65 crore people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 1.29 crore people have taken the second dose in the state.