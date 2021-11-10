Vicky Kaushal rents apartment for 8 lakh per month amid wedding rumours: Report

Vicky Kaushal’s rumored plans to marry Katrina Kaif has been making news for quite some time. According to sources, the celebrities are expected to marry in December and their wedding celebrations will begin on December 1 and end on December 7.

As per rumours, Vicky and Katrina were ‘rokafied’ at director Kabir Khan’s Mumbai residence during Diwali. It was previously rumored that the pair will live next door to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have taken a unit in Mumbai’s Plush Apartment.

Vicky and Katrina rented the 8th floor of the magnificent condominium in July 2021 for a term of 60 months (5 years), according to Varun Singh, the CEO of a real estate company. Vicky is said to have paid a security deposit of Rs. 1.75 crores. Apart from that, the first 36 months rent for this unit is Rs 8 lakh. The rent for the following 12 months, on the other hand, will be Rs 8.40 lakh. The remaining year rent will be Rs 8.82 lakhs per month.

Reportedly, Vicky’s wedding will take place in Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur and it is believed to be Katrina’s choice for the dream wedding.

On the work front, Katrina-Akshay starrer Sooryavanshi has just been released with good reviews and earnings. She is also filming Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Vicky, on the other hand, is filming Mr Lele with Shashank Khaitan and also working on Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.