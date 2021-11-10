Vietnam approves India’s Covaxin for emergency use

Vietnam’s health ministry announced on Wednesday that India’s Covaxin vaccine has been approved for emergency use, making it the country’s ninth vaccine to be approved by the government.

The government announced that it was seeking 15 million doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine.

In addition to Hong Kong and Vietnam, several other countries have approved Covaxin, an Indian-made vaccine that prevents Coronavirus disease, recently. The move comes after Covaxin, India’s second-most-used formulation, was placed on the Emergency Use List of the World Health Organisation.