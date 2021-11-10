Wife strangled to death: DU assistant professor arrested

New Delhi: A Delhi University assistant professor and his nephew were arrested for criminal conspiracy in connection with his wife’s murder at their West Sant Nagar residence in Burari. The victim has been identified as Pinky (32), and the accused people are her husband Virender Kumar, an ad-hoc assistant professor, and his nephew Govinda.

Kumar and Pinky got married in February this year. Kumar told the police that he was miffed with his wife as they used to regularly fight over trivial issues. He then hatched a plan to eliminate her, and roped in Rakesh, Kumar’s tenant and worker, and Govinda for the same, a senior police officer said.

On Monday evening, the police arrested Rakesh, who then confessed to strangling Pinky to death and then electrocuting her at the behest of her husband. During interrogation, Rakesh told the police that he had met Kumar around three years ago and they became friends. Kumar gave his car to Rakesh to run it as a cab. He also allotted a room for Rakesh and his family on the top floor of his house.

Also read: Kerala CM assures strict action against those who hinder film shooting

Police officials added that Rakesh had asked Kumar for a hefty amount other than his salary when he needed money. Rakesh also had hatred towards Pinky, who refused to pay his salary dues which had piled up to around Rs 3 lakh, which further triggered the motive to murder her.