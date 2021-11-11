Astro expert shares the meaning of bull’s painting in Bachchan home

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram handle to share a family picture on the occasion of Diwali. However, this time our attention was pulled to a large painting of a bull in the backdrop on the wall of their living room.

Everyone has been wondering about the artwork since the photo went viral on social media. Others wanted to know the importance and expense of the large painting at Big B’s home, while some made humorous memes out of it.

According to reports, the bull artwork at Amitabh Bachchan’s residence is a painting by a Punjabi artist Manjit Bawa (1941-2008). The artist allegedly draws inspiration for his work from Indian mythology and Sufi philosophy. His subjects mostly featured deities like Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali, as well as nature and animals. His art was auctioned across the world in well-known auction houses. Amitabh Bachchan’s bull artwork is said to be worth INR 4 crores.

Many people on the internet were wondering about the importance of having such a painting in their house. Astrologer Sonia Malik said that displaying a picture of a running bull, such as this one, in the household helps to preserve harmony and happiness. It avoids unnecessary squabbles and grudges among family members.

The bull’s movement represents life’s development. The expert explained that if someone wants to put an image like this in their house, they must make sure that it moves. This will keep all members of the family motivated to achieve their objectives.

Also Read: This painting adorning the wall of Bachchan home costs a whopping 4 crore!

The family’s finances will also benefit from the running bull. It represents monetary gain. The expert further suggests that such paintings might be kept at one’s workplace for good luck. The bull’s movement also suggests speed and dominance.

The colour combination of white and blue has a lot of meaning as well. The colour blue is associated with prosperity, whereas the colour white is associated with calmness and also happiness. The colour white, according to the expert, also makes it remain modest and grounded.

There is a lot of silver in the living room as well. Silver is a valuable metal that represents wealth. Silver is also said to attract negative energy and replace it with positive energy.