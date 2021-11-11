Skulk of foxes attack Bengal village; at least 38 injured

English Bazar: At least 38 people were reported injured on Thursday, in an attack by a skulk of foxes in Malda district in West Bengal. The incident occurred at Hardam Nagar village in Harishchandrapur police station area.

Police officials said that a skulk of 15-20 foxes attacked several houses in the village at the break of the dawn, leaving around 38 people injured, as most were caught by surprise at the sudden attack. They added that twenty of them were critically injured and are undergoing treatment in Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital.

Also read: Chennai Cop carries unconscious man on her shoulder, takes him to hospital; Watch viral video

The enraged villagers then beat two foxes to death, while the rest managed to escape from the spot. Harishchandrapur 2 Block Development Officer Bijoy Giri said that the forest department has been informed and they have already visited the area.