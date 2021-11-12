UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been chosen to host the COP28 international climate conference in 2023, Dubai’s ruler said in a tweet on Thursday.

‘We will use all of our resources to ensure that the conference is a success. To protect the planet, the UAE will remain committed to global climate action,’ Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the UAE’s prime minister, announced.

The annual talks will be held in the Middle East for the second time in as many years, with Egypt hosting them in 2022. It would be the third time that a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries would host the climate talks.. Qatar, a former member of OPEC, hosted in 2012, and Indonesia hosted in 2007 previously.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri , UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, stated that the UAE is prepared to host a meeting that will mobilise countries to increase their efforts to combat climate change.

‘Hosting this global gathering will give us a unique opportunity to engage our most dynamic segment of society, our youth, in the meetings and negotiations that will ultimately ensure a sustainable future for future generations,’ she said.

A surprise announcement made by China and the United States, the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters, at the COP26 talks in Glasgow, Scotland, raised hopes that the nearly 200 countries taking part in the COP26 could toughen their commitments and reach a deal by Friday.