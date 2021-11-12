Amazon Prime Video now allows users to Share Clips of Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows

Amazon is introducing a 30-second clip-sharing option on Prime Video. Users can share their favourite clips from selected Amazon Original programmes on social media or through direct messages with this tool.

You’ll notice a new ‘Share a clip’ button in the bottom-right corner of an episode of a supported Amazon Original when you’re watching it. When you press this button, the programme will be paused and a 30-second clip of what you just viewed will be generated.

You can select the part you want to share with your friends by moving the clip forward or backward. Tap the Share button after selecting the appropriate piece to share it on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Boys (Season One), The Wilds, Invincible, and Fairfax are among the Amazon Originals currently supported by the feature. However, Amazon has stated that additional Amazon Original movies and series would be supported in the future.

This feature is currently available only to iPhone users in the US. The feature is accessible on Prime Video version 8.41 or later, according to Amazon. There’s no indication yet on whether it will be available on Android or globally.