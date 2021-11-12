Apple to roll out new features for iCloud app for Windows

Apple is rolling out new features for iCloud app for Windows. The new update includes support for Apple ProRes movies and Apple ProRaw photo formats, etc. The ability to generate passwords is a major change in the update. You can easily generate strong passwords this way, which is a basic function in most password managers. It comes shortly after Apple published a Chrome extension that allows users to view iCloud Passwords on Windows.

If you’re a creative professional who frequently moves between macOS and Windows, you’ll be pleased to learn that Apple’s ProRes movies and ProRaw photo formats are now supported by the latest iCloud update. You may use this capability to sync and manage all of the ProRaw photos and ProRes films recorded on your iPhone from your Windows PC, as well as edit them in professional software like Photoshop. The update also adds the ability to add or remove people from shared files or folders on iCloud Drive.

The update also features many improvements to the Foundation framework, ImageIO, and WebKit’s security. The update is now available to download from the Microsoft Store.