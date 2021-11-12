Aryan Khan spotted at the NCB office to mark his weekly presence

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on October 3. He was held at the Arthur Road Prison until October 29 and was released on October 30. After his bail plea was dismissed at the Sessions Court, he appealed the decision at the High Court. Actress Juhi Chawla had signed a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Earlier today, Aryan Khan was sighted entering the NCB headquarters to record his weekly appearance. He had been ordered to go to their office every Friday, which was one of the terms on which he was given bail last month. He is also not permitted to leave the country without first obtaining authorization.

Arbaaz Merchant was also spotted at the NCB headquarters with Aryan. Aryan and Arbaaz have been ordered not to engage in similar actions, not make any public remarks regarding the case and to report to the NCB office every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm, as well as whenever they are summoned.

The court has also ordered them not to seek to influence witnesses in any way, to delay the trial in any way and to appear in court on all of the dates specified in the order, paving the way for the trio’s release.

Aryan, who was recently given bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) for interrogation on Sunday, but he was unable to appear due to fever.