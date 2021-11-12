Food is flavored with soil and mud instead of spices on this island!

Man always used spices to enhance the taste of their food for centuries. Each country has its own style of cooking, with spices used accordingly. Indian cuisine with its variety has a unique selection of spices too. Yet, few people are aware that there is an island on the planet where people use soil and mud instead of original spices.

It’s pretty shocking, isn’t it? Incredibly, the residents report that the food becomes even more delicious after they add soil and mud. The food or dish prepared is not thrown away, but is enjoyed by those who live here. The soil on Hormuz Island of Iran is so tasty that it enhances the taste and quality of the food it is added to.

Rainbow Island gets its name from its colourful mountains. The different coloured mountains release different types of flavoured soil which are added to food by the residents of the island, just as we add spices. Hormuz Island’s soil is not only tasty but also healthy. The tourists who visit this island also enjoy the dishes that are prepared using the flavoured soil. Located near the Persian Gulf, the island is a popular tourist destination. The soil on the island is rich in iron and contains about 70 different types of minerals.

Read more: Cooking mistakes do tickle palates: See how…

A mound of salt is also present on this island, and many studies have been done to determine the reason for the flavoured soil of these mountains. Britain’s Chief Geologist, Dr. Catherine Goodenough, noted that ‘minerals have been accumulating on these hills for millions of years. They have a distinct flavour, however. The people here recognize the taste of the soil according to the colour’.