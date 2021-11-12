‘Hinduism’ and ‘Hindutva’ are obviously different things: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the launch of the Congress party’s digital campaign ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ through video conferencing, stated that Hinduism and Hindutva are two different things. He added that the ideology of Congress party is alive and vibrant, but has been overshadowed because the party has not propagated the ideology among people aggressively.

‘What is the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva, can they be the same thing? If they are the same thing, why don’t they have the same name? They’re obviously different things. Is Hinduism about beating a Sikh or a Muslim? Hindutva of course is. Today, whether we like it or not the hateful ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has overshadowed the loving, affectionate and nationalistic ideology of Congress Party, we have to accept this. Our ideology is alive, vibrant but it has been overshadowed’, the Wayanad MP claimed.

The Congress party will be conducting a nationwide mass awareness programme, titled Jan Jagran Abhiyan between November 14 to November 29 to highlight the anti-poor policies of the Centre.