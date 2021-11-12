IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts in Kerala

Kochi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert for six districts of Kerala on November 13 and for five districts on November 14 indicating heavy rains in the state. The warning comes in the wake of north-east monsoon being active over Kerala. The six districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki while the five are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

Meanwhile, Idukki district Collector also alerted that the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir might be opened on Saturday or Sunday in case the rain continues in the district. The Collector warned the people living downstream the Idukki dam and along the banks of Periyar river to remain vigilant.

The IMD website says the state had received 86% excess rainfall during the period of October 1 to 12.The information in the website noted that normal rainfall expected from October 1 to 12 was 392.9 mm, however, the State has so far received 732.4 mm rain during the said period.