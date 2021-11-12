Indian-American man hires woman ‘slapper’ to reduce FB addiction; Elon Musk reacts

Many of us may feel guilty about using social media too much, but this Indian-American man uses a weird solution to reduce his Facebook addiction. Maneesh Sethi, a computer programmer from San Francisco went viral on social media for his Craigslist ad for a ‘slapper’ that he posted back in 2012. A post explaining Sethi’s solution to excessive social media addiction was noticed by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who reacted to the tweet.

Sethi reportedly hired a woman named Klara from Craigslist as a slapper, paying USD 8 per hour for cutting down his Facebook usage. Sethi apparently found out that he was spending close to 30 hours a week on Facebook and other social media sites that consumed over 38% of his work-week, according to a report by Huffpost. Sethi told Huffpost that after hiring Klara, his productivity increased by 98%! Believe it or not, during the process, Sethi actually got slapped quite a few times by his professional slapper.

On November 10, a Twitter user shared Sethi’s story on twitter, which went viral. The post even got a reply from Elon Musk, which Sethi took note of, and expressed his excitement. ‘I’m the guy in this picture. Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I’ll ever reach? Is this my Icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols Elon posted? Time will tell’, he tweeted.

I'm the guy in this picture. Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I'll ever reach? Is this my icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols elon posted? Time will tell. — Maneesh Sethi (@maneesh) November 10, 2021

