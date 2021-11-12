Jio launches India’s first open-air rooftop drive-in theatre

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, was the first film shown at the country’s first rooftop drive-in movie theatre, which opened on November 5 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The drive-in theatre has a capacity of 290 automobiles and was opened at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive mall in collaboration with Reliance Retail and managed by multiplex network PVR Ltd.

With the globe still adjusting to the new normal following the COVID-19 outbreak, moviegoers are turning to drive-in theatres as a safer alternative. ‘People crave relatively safer open spaces. The movies are there, of course, but the environment of nice weather, open sky and food become a very critical component. It’s all here’, Darshan Mehta, CEO of Jio World Drive said.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Padma Award should be revoked’: Neelam Gorhe

Here’s all you need to know about drive-in movies:

*Each automobile ticket will cost roughly Rs 1,200 and only four individuals will be allowed to ride in one vehicle.

*The Jio Drive-in has one of the country’s largest cinema screens measuring 24m x 10m.

*The arena will also have food and beverage facilities.

*Christie RGB Laser Projection is used at Jio Drive-In Theatre. The soundtrack will be delivered through FM transmission through the car’s sound system, providing sound augmentation.

*In order to enter the mall complex, visitors must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have exhausted a 14-day period from their second dose.

All mall and drive-in staff have been completely immunised for enhanced security, according to Mehta, CEO of Jio World Drive.