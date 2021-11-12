Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Padma Award should be revoked’: Neelam Gorhe

Shiv Sena politician Neelam Gorhe on Thursday stated that actress Kangana Ranaut should be charged with sedition for referring to India’s independence as ‘alms’ and her Padma Shri award should be rescinded. The actress has come under criticism after saying at a recent news channel event that the country’s independence in 1947 was not freedom but ‘bheek’ (alms). ‘And in 2014, we got real freedom,’ Kangana remarked, presumably alluding to the BJP’s election victory.

Gorhe, the Maharashtra Legislative Council’s Deputy Chairman, stated in a statement that the actor made an ‘irresponsible, baseless and unhistorical’ comment. Gorhe claims that she also criticised all past prime leaders, including the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh to inaugurate revamped Rezang La War Memorial in Ladakh: Official

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Department, requesting that Ranaut be charged. Preeti Sharma Menon, a member of the AAP’s national leadership, called the actress’ comments ‘seditious and offensive’.