‘Looks like Kangana took a heavy dose of Malana Cream’: Nawab Malik demands arrest of Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik demanded the arrest of actress Kangana Ranaut and to withdraw the Padma Shri award from her, for her controversial remarks on the country’s Independence. Kangana’s statement that India got real freedom in 2014 when the Modi-led government came to power and the country’s Independence in 1947 as ‘bheek’, or alms, has triggered heavy criticisms against the Bollywood actress.

‘We strongly condemn actress Kangana Ranaut’s statement. She insulted freedom fighters. The Centre must take back the Padma Shri from Kangana and arrest her’, Malik said while addressing a press conference. He further derided the actress for the statement by saying that it looked as though she has taken a heavy dose of Malana Cream, a particular variety of hashish which grows specifically in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana received the fourth highest civilian award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital on November 8. Earlier today, Shivsena leader Neelam Gorhe stated that actress Kangana Ranaut should be booked on sedition charges, adding that the actress made an ‘irresponsible, baseless and unhistorical’ comment.