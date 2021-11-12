Priyanka Chopra skips congratulating Kangana Ranaut on her Padma win, instead wishes these award recipients

Bollywood-Hollywood star and UN Global Ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle and greeted the awardees of the highest civilian honour. The prestigious Padma Awards made news owing to a vast number of celebrities and luminaries being honoured during the ceremony.

She did, however, leave out references to celebrities in the entertainment world. Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, and Ekta Kapoor were among the celebrities she left off her list of congrats. Rather than publicly praising Bollywood’s top brass, the actress revealed the names and stories of a few notable real-life heroes who deserved to be recognised for their services to society.

The actress shared anecdotes about legends such as Dr Padma Bandopadhyay, the first Indian woman Air Marshal to get the Padma award. She also praised Manjamma Jogati, a trans folk dancer who was evicted from her house by her family, forced to beg for a living and has now built a name for herself as a Jogathi Nrithya dancer.

Priyanka further added the tale of Harekala Hajabba, a fruit vendor who used his earnings to build a primary school. Javed Ahmad Tak, a differently-abled social crusader who helped establish foundations to provide healthcare to impoverished women, was another example she named.

Priyanka Chopra shared a slew of other inspiring tales with her 70 million Instagram followers, aiming to educate them about the people that deserve our respect and admiration.

Priyanka and Kangana have been close friends since they co-starred in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion. They frequently pose for photos together and openly praise each other. On the other hand, Kangana and PC don’t appear to be having many public discussions these days, especially on social media.