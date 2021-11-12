Rajnath Singh to inaugurate revamped Rezang La War Memorial in Ladakh: Official

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Leh and Ladakh on November 17-18, where he will pay tribute to martyrs at the Rezang La War Memorial, according to officials in the Defence Ministry.

‘Raksha Mantri will visit Rezang La memorial on November 18 after landing at Leh a day earlier. Detailed programmes are still being worked out’, a ministry source said.

As per sources, Singh is expected to meet with armed forces officials in Leh to assess the border situation and will interact with troops during his visit to the Rezang La monument.

The Army recently rebuilt the memorial, which now includes the names of troops killed in the June 2020 Galwan Valley fight with the Chinese PLA. The Army has asked Singh to inaugurate the newly rebuilt monument.

The memorial was initially erected at Chushul, Ladakh, in honour of troops who perished in the 1962 battle of Rezang La. A company of the 13th Kumaon battalion battled to the death to prevent the PLA from crossing the ridge into Chushul Valley.

When Indian soldiers seized control of important heights overlooking Chinese military sites in August-September last year, Rezang La became a hotspot in the continuing confrontation in Eastern Ladakh. China was obliged to negotiate as a result of the preemptive strike and soldiers were disengaged on both sides of the Pangong Tso this year.

Singh’s visit is significant since China has recently appeared to harden its position on border talks. The most recent Corps Commander level conference between the two sides failed to achieve any headway on a troop pullout.