Terrorist associate apprehended in Kashmir, grenade recovered

Nov 12, 2021, 09:22 pm IST

 

Ganderbal: The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a terrorist associate and recovered a hand grenade from his possession in Central Kashmir district of Ganderbal on Friday.

 

The terrorist was identified as Arshad Ahmad Mir, and is a resident of Sehpora in Ganderbal. He was moving in a suspicious manner near the Military Vehicle Camouflaged Pattern (MVCP), which was established by the Police near Khann in the area. An FIR under Sections 13 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act was lodged  in Ganderbal Police Station.

Investigation found that the individual was identified as an associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba of The Resistance Front (TRF), whose name has been raised in previous cases too. The man was found to be involved in recruitment of his own brother Lateef Ahmad Mir, who was apprehended under Sections 13, 39 of ULA (P) Act and Section 7/25 Arms Act of PS Kheer Bhawani.

