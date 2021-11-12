‘Thank you UAE govt for granting Golden Visa on my birthday’: Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor family was granted the golden visa in UAE. The UAE government introduced the Golden Visa in 2019 as a new system that permitted investors and entrepreneurs with a minimum investment of AED 10 million, as well as professional and specialised abilities in fields such as science, knowledge, and sports, to apply. These golden visas are valid for five or ten years and are automatically renewed.

Boney Kapoor, together with daughters – Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor received Golden Visa from the UAE government on the occasion of the filmmaker’s birthday. Boney Kapoor shared a photo of himself, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor receiving the Visa from the government authorities on his social media account and expressed gratitude to the UAE government. He wrote: ‘Thank you to Dubai Government for granting me and my 4 children Golden Visa on my Birthday @DXBMediaOffice’.

Thank you to Dubai Government for granting me and my 4 children Golden Visa on my Birthday @DXBMediaOffice pic.twitter.com/vlVn5x6Bm1 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) November 11, 2021

Janhvi Kapoor is dressed elegantly in a white floral thigh slit printed dress, while Khushi Kapoor is dressed casually in denim jeans and a skin-toned T-shirt. Boney Kapoor had said that they had obtained a VISA on September 14, but they received it only now in person. Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor travelled to Dubai to register for the UAE Golden Visa, which must be stamped by a government official.

Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Urvashi Rautela, and Tovino Thomas are among the celebrity stars who have received the Golden Visa from Dubai in the past.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor, who made her acting debut with Dhadak in 2018, will be next seen in a comedy drama, Dostana 2.