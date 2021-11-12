TikTok ban not affected; ranks No.1 as the most downloaded non-gaming app

Indian government had banned TikTok last year, raising privacy issues and anti-China emotions. Even after one-year TikTok’s global acceptance has not faded. The app still ranks No. 1 on the global popularity chart. With over 57 million installations in October, TikTok became the most downloaded non-gaming app in the world. ByteDance’s Chinese video sharing platform is the most downloaded non – gaming app for more than 10 months, according to Censor Tower’s store intelligence platform data.

According to the report, China has the highest number of downloads with 17 percent and US ranks second with 11 percent. Instagram is the most-downloaded non-gaming app worldwide after TikTok, with over 56 million downloads, showing a 31 percent increase from October 2020.

India has the highest number of Instagram downloads at 39 percent. Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram became the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide in October.

The numbers in the report are based on the two most popular app stores, Google’s Android Play Store and Apple’s App Store. However, Instagram is struggling to compete with TikTok and its short videos. The platform, which is owned by Facebook and presents typical still images, moved last year to ‘reels’ in the form of its short videos to compete directly with Tiktok’s growing popularity.

Last year, the Indian government decided to ban 59 apps developed by Chinese companies. TikTok and the very popular Pubg Mobile were banned. The Indian government cited a lack of transparency and national security in its order banning Chinese apps.

In addition, according to Censor Tower and Mass, online shopping apps reached 113 million downloads in India by October 2021. Meesho, an Indian social e-commerce company, has contributed over 12 million downloads. In October 2021, Meesho was also ranked in the top ten apps globally in terms of overall downloads.