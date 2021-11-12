‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: Education Minister claims NEP will drive India’s education system to newer heights

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan claimed that the new National Education Policy (NEP) will drive India’s education system to newer heights. The Minister was addressing a diplomatic conclave organised by the Chandigarh University on Friday.

‘Enabling policy structure in the form of National Education Policy 2020, quality educational institutions, societal inclusivity with multiculturalism and focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and internationalisation will drive India’s education system to newer heights’, Pradhan said in his address.

Pradhan, who also serves as the Skill Development Minister, pointed out India’s inherent strength as a knowledge centre of the world and the role of education in shaping the country’s place in the post-Covid new world order. He also cited India’s age-old belief in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, and called for preparing global citizens and working together with common understanding to address common global challenges and achieve common goals.