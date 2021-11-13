2 police officers killed, 6 injured in bomb blast

Quetta: Two policemen were killed and six including a girl were injured in attacks in Pakistan.

Two policemen were killed by an IED blast (improvised Explosive Device) near the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. policemen and five others including a young girl and three women were injured in another attack. A bomb planted on a motorcycle exploded near a police station.

Balochistan province in Pakistan has been witnessing high-level of violence. The local Baloch nationalists, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Taliban militants mostly claim responsibility for such attacks.