4 Maoists killed in an encounter, three police personnel injured

Mumbai: Maharashtra police neutralized four Maoists in an encounter Gyarahbatti forests in Gadchiroli district on Saturday. Three police personnel were seriously injured in the gunfight.

The Maoists hiding in the forest opened fire at a patrolling team of police. The police team retaliated and in the ensuing gunfight the Maoists were killed. The search operation is still going on. The police team has arms and other ammunition from the Maoists. The injured police personnel were airlifted to Nagpur for treatment.

Meanwhile, a group of Maoists allegedly shot dead two villagers on suspicion that they were working as police informers in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district.