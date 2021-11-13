Bhopal: Habibganj railway station renamed after Rani Kamlapati

The rebuilt Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal will be inaugurated on November 15 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The station was previously known as Habibganj Railway Station, but it is renamed Rani Kamlapati Railway Station after the government decided to mark ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ on November 15 in honour of Birsa Munda.

The Madhya Pradesh government had filed a petition with the Union Home Ministry demanding the station be named in honour of the Gond Queen, who assumed leadership of the state following her husband’s death.

‘I thank PM Modi from my heart. I express gratitude on behalf of the 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh and the tribal community for renaming Habibganj station after Rani Kamlapati. She was the honour of Gond samaj, the last Hindu queen’, Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

Kamlapati was the wife of Nawal Shah, the chief of Ginnorgarh, a Hindu Gond warlord. Kamlapati was known for her stunning beauty, yet there are no photographs of the 18th-century queen. The queen constructed a seven-story structure known as ‘Kamlapati Palace,’ which is today an ASI-protected monument.

The Gond community is one of India’s largest tribal groupings, with a population of around 1.2 crore people.

The Bansal Group created Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, which is a public-private cooperation. The railway station cost over Rs 450 crore to build, which is comparable to the Heidelberg train station in Germany.

A total of 160 CCTV cameras have been placed at the station in order to ensure security. The platform is also accessible by escalators and lifts built there.