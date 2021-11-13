Body of Syrian man found near Belarus border

A body of a young Syrian man was discovered in Poland near the Polish border with Belarus on Saturday, the Polish police reported. The situation at Belarus border is deteriorating as international tensions increase, over a migrant crisis that the European Union accuses Minsk to be orchestrating.

Thousands of Middle Eastern migrants are seeking refuge in freezing conditions on the border between Belarus and European Union member states, Poland and Lithuania, which are refusing to let them cross.

At least eight of them have already died, and fears for the safety of others are growing as harsh winter sets in.

International tensions are rising over the crisis, with Belarus’ neighbours warning that it could devolve into a military conflict. The President of the United States Joe Biden expressed his concerns over the issue.