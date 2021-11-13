BSP leader Mayawati’s mother, Ramrati, passes away

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati’s mother Ramrati died on Saturday in Delhi due to heart failure.

According to a press release from BSP, Mayawati left for Delhi shortly after learning about her mother’s demise. Ramrati breathed her last at a hospital in the national capital while undergoing treatment.

As per reports, the last rites will be held in Delhi on Sunday.

BSP leaders and party members expressed their condolences on the demise of the party president’s mother.

Prabhudayal, Mayawati’s father, died at the age of 95 around a year ago.